Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $7,488,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after purchasing an additional 613,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $563.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $486.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

