Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of General Dynamics worth $466,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,439. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

