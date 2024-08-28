Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $473,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.39. The stock had a trading volume of 759,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $363.13.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.