Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $231,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1,867,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

