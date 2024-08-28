Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,258 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Vulcan Materials worth $220,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.68. The company had a trading volume of 447,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,868. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.47.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

