Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 90,367 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $592,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

