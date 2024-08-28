Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $560,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,906. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $912,528.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $912,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,515.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,704 shares of company stock valued at $43,975,690 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

