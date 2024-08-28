Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.8 %

BNS opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

