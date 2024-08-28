Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.97. 1,665,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.83. The stock has a market cap of C$81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0108696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

