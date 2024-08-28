Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Get Free Report) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, indicating that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group 11.76% 8.78% 0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $90.82 million 2.46 $36.66 million $3.84 7.35

This table compares U.S.A Bank and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S.A Bank and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats U.S.A Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

