Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

ANET stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.13. The company had a trading volume of 975,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,217. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,704 shares of company stock worth $43,975,690. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

