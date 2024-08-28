Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $174.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

