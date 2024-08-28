Barclays Trims Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price to $126.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 660,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,372. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.