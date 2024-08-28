Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,999.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.