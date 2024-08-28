Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Down 0.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.47. 4,537,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,729,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,077,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 666,214 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

