Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 13

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
