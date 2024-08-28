Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 5,855,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,087. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

