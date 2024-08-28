Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

