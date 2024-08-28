Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 485,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

