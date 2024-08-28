Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

