Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
