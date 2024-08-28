Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Position Lessened by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.2 %

BHE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

