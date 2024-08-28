Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Director Purchases $59,100.00 in Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,685. Beneficient has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

