Bensler LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.57. 1,772,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.46 and a 200 day moving average of $232.93. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

