Bensler LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $99,513,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.69. 1,673,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,526. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

