Bensler LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.47. 655,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $345.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.