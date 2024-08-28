Bensler LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,241. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

