Bensler LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECLN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 3,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.54.

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Company Profile

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.