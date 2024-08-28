Bensler LLC Purchases 525 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 2.0% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $205,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $13.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $812.79. 548,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $804.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.40. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.