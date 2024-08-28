Bensler LLC Purchases Shares of 2,823 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

GSUS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,530 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.