Bensler LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bensler LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,694,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 287.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,802,000 after acquiring an additional 620,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $908.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,655. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $533.12 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $851.73 and a 200 day moving average of $790.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

