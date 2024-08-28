BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

BetterLife Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

