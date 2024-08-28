BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

