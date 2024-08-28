BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $346-351 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.32 million. BILL also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.610 EPS.
BILL Trading Down 6.7 %
NYSE:BILL opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
