BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48. 683,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,267,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

