BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

