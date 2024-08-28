BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $846.45 million and $26.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001360 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000086 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $24,413,213.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

