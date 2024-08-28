BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 141.9% in August

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance
BRTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.10.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF
