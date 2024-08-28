BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 141.9% in August

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BRTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.10.

Get BlackRock Total Return ETF alerts:

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Total Return ETF accounts for 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.20% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.