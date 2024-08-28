BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 19.28% of BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ INRO opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $27.13.
BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
