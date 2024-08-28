BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 501,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,215. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

