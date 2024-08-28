BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.56. 725,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

