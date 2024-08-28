BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 10,741,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,963,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

