BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.49. 130,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,831. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

