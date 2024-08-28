BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. 3,216,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,206. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

