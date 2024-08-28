BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,494,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

