BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $852,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,841,000 after acquiring an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

