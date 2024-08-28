BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.21. The stock had a trading volume of 959,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,364 shares of company stock worth $26,191,001 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

