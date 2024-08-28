Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Director Victor Woolridge Acquires 6,830 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Down 0.7 %

OBDE opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $229,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter valued at about $856,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.