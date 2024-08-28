Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 132,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 91,091 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter valued at $229,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,552,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.