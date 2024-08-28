Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON BSIF remained flat at GBX 109.60 ($1.45) on Wednesday. 1,333,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,314. The company has a market capitalization of £662.77 million, a PE ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 12,307 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £13,168.49 ($17,365.81). 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluefield Solar Income Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chewy’s Stock Poised for a Major Comeback: Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.