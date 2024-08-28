Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON BSIF remained flat at GBX 109.60 ($1.45) on Wednesday. 1,333,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,314. The company has a market capitalization of £662.77 million, a PE ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.88.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 12,307 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £13,168.49 ($17,365.81). 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.