BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 4th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:ZAG traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,969. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.67 and a 12 month high of C$14.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.